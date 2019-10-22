The event, intended to raise awareness of the fight against the childhood disease, forms part of Rotary's 27-year mission to eradicate it.

A highly infectious disease, polio causes paralysis and is sometimes fatal. Since there is no cure, the best method is prevention. For as little as 50p, a child can be protected for life.

Since 1985, Rotary has contributed more than £900million to the protection of more than two billion children in 122 countries. However, the disease remains endemic in three countries - Afghanisation, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

The Global Polio Eradication initiative is spearheaded by the World Health Organisation, Rotary International, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the United Nations Children's Fund.