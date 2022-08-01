Items were put into 398 lots for the public to bid for on at the Abbey Gateway Green in Ramsey. - Credit: Richard Hyde

Hundred of eager bidders and members of the public enjoyed a day of auctioning fun at the third Ramsey 50/50 auction, helping raise more than £2,000 for St Thomas a Beckett Church.

The fundraising committee at the church organised the event on July 23 at the Abbey Gateway Green to help raise money for church improvements and recuperate some of the losses suffered during the pandemic.

There were 398 lots full of an abundance of items brought in by entrants, and 50 per cent of proceeds from an item went to the seller, and the other 50 per cent went to the church.

Richard Hyde MBE and Paul Goldsmith acted as the two auctioneers for the Ramsey 50/50 event. - Credit: Richard Hyde

Chairman of the fundraising committee at the church, Richard Hyde, said: “There was a lot of people bidding up enthusiastically.

"All in all, it was a fun afternoon with many people getting bargains, and it brought people together; that was the best thing about the afternoon.”

Items ranged from cuddly teddy bears to a portable massage table. The highest selling item was a bicycle which sold for £200, and some donated all their earnings directly to the church.