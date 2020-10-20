Officers have released a CCTV image of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Ramsey.

At about 9.35pm on 14 October, two men and two women were assaulted by three men at the Jolly Sailor pub in Great Whyte.

One of the victims was knocked unconscious.

PC Pete Sharp, said: “This was a nasty and seemingly unprovoked attack which left one man unconscious.

“If you have any information about who the men in the photographs are, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

If you recognise the people pictured, please contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 35/70151/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.