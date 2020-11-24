A voluntary group called The Butterfly Legacy Project which has been making scrubs for Rose Cottage for the past eight months, has donated 60 tunics to the care home.

The colourful tunics have been a big hit both with the care home staff and the residents. A few of the residents liked them so much that they even asked if they could also have them.

Amanda Crawley, home manager at Rose Cottage, said: “We are grateful for the support we have received from the Butterfly Legacy project. They have provided us with masks, scrubs, scrub bags, twiddle mitts for residents and these amazing tunics, usually within a few hours of us asking. They have been amazing.”