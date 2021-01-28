Published: 1:06 PM January 28, 2021

Rail passengers travelling from Huntingdon and St Neots have been warned of forthcoming disruption to Kings Cross services as part of the £1.2 billion upgrade of the East Coast Mainline.

The warning comes after buses replaced trains for part of the route into the capital last weekend to enable the installation of overhead equipment and the improvement of signalling around Kings Cross which will bring more reliable journeys for passengers.

Network Rail, Thameslink and Great Northern said there would also be changes to services on each weekend throughout February, and no trains will run to or from London King’s Cross on Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 February, as major work takes place ahead of a longer partial closure at the station between Monday March 1 and early June.

During this time, teams will modernise the track layout, making it easier for trains to enter and exit the station.

Passengers, who must follow government guidelines and only travel for limited essential reasons, have been “strongly advised” to check services before they set off.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Coast Upgrade, said: “We’re making vital improvements at King’s Cross over the next few weeks, ahead of a longer partial closure at the station, when we will be changing the layout of the track to bring more reliable services for passengers.

“We want to thank people for their continued patience as work gathers pace on the East Coast Upgrade.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “Due to the pandemic and government restrictions, no-one should be travelling unless their journeys are absolutely essential.

“For those who have to take the train, this weekend will be particularly difficult, and I would urge you to check the latest advice at National Rail Enquiries before heading out to the station.”



On Sunday 7 and Sunday 14 February there will be a reduced service to and from London King’s Cross. No services will run between Peterborough and Hitchin, with buses replacing trains.

Sunday 21 February will see a reduced service to and from London King’s Cross. No trains will run between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace.

Ony 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 February – No trains will run to or from London King’s Cross, Moorgate or to or from St Pancras International via Finsbury Park.



