The service (YPCS) is jumping for joy after raising £2,363 at the annual Slimming World ball raffle.

Scott Smith, who runs Slimming World in the Hamptons, invited the Yaxley-based charity, that provides free, accessible counselling from fully trained and qualified counsellors to young people with emotional difficulties, to run the raffle.

The charity’s patron, actress, Annabelle Davis, drew the raffle and gave a talk on the importance of young people’s mental health.

Michelle Lay, vice-chairman and trustee of YPCS, said: “We are thrilled to be able to work with Slimming World and continue raising money for young people with emotional difficulties.”

“Almost one in three children and young people show signs of mental ill health. Therefore, the early intervention work we do is vital for young people in our local communities. This money, and partnerships like this, will really make a difference. In 2019, we provided support for 250 young people from Peterborough and surrounding villages in sessions lasting for 12 or more weeks.”

“I want to thank Scott and everyone at Slimming World in the Hamptons for all their hard work.”

Young Peoples Counselling Service (YPCS), who were invited to run the raffle by Scott Smith for the fourth year running, recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. The charity offers free, accessible counselling from fully trained and qualified counsellors to young people with emotional difficulties.

The charity is a non-government funded charity relying solely on charitable donations.

YPCS has bases throughout the Peterborough area, including Yaxley, Whittlesey, Ramsey and has therapists based in schools in Peterborough and Wisbech.

The donation builds on an existing relationship between Scott Smith and the YPCS, with Scott having raised more than £7,000 for the charity so far.

For more information about The Young People’s Counselling Service (YPCS) and its services visit the charity’s website at https://www.ypcs.uk/