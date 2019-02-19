The Tornado is being retired from Royal Air Force service after nearly 40 years, with Wyton set to see the jet roar overhead today (Tuesday), as it tours the country before its departure.

Designed by Panavia, the aircraft was a collaboration between the UK, Germany and Italy – coming into RAF service in 1979.

It saw combat during the Gulf War of 1991, while also flying operations over Kosovo, Iraq and Syria.

A flight of Tornado jets returned home to the UK for the last time on February 5, landing at RAF Marham in Norfolk.

The Tornado will be replaced by the F-35 Lightning.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hiller, a former Tornado pilot, said: “I will personally be very sad to see the Tornado retire.

“We can all take immense pride in what the Tornado has achieved in defence of the nation over nearly four decades.”

Timings:

1.15pm – 1.30pm: Kendrew Barracks (RAF Cottesmore) – National Memorial Arboretum – DECA Stafford – RAF Cosford

1.30pm – 1.45pm: RAF Shawbury – DECA Sealand

1.45pm – 2.00pm: RAF Valley

2.15pm: – 2.30pm: BAES Warton – BAES Samlesbury

2.30pm – 2.45pm: RAF Spadeadam

2.45pm – 3.00pm: RAF Leeming – RAF Topcliffe – RAF Linton-On-Ouse

3pm – 3.30pm: RAF Waddington – RAF College Cranwell – Royal Air Force Coningsby

3.15pm – 3.35pm: RAF Donna Nook – RAF Holbeach – RAF Wyton