Gallery
Major event in Graveley honours the RAF Pathfinders 80 years on
- Credit: Friends of the Pathfinders
A major event has been held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the formation of the RAF Pathfinders, who played a vital role in ending WWII.
The Friends of the Pathfinders group held the momentous celebrations at the Three Horseshoes pub and organised a Lancaster flypast over Graveley from the Little Gransden Air Show.
Juliet Stockford-Ball, the co-founder of the Friends of the Pathfinders, said: "The whole event was like a war-time atmosphere, everyone in the village rallying round providing tables, flags and bunting.
"Even cows and geese were moved to make room for a car park. A true community event."
Juliet's father was a Pathfinder signals leader based at RAF Graveley in 1943, home of the 35 squadron.
Juliet was compelled to form the Friends of the Pathfinders to educate others about their heroics and ensure the memory of the elite airmen lives on.
Alongside Ben Harris, landlord of the pub, three weeks were spent organising a fitting tribute to the RAF Pathfinders.
Several displays were on show, including log books and medals from The Pathfinder Heritage Centre from RAF Wyton, who brought along uniforms, artefacts, and limited edition prints.
Juliet added: "At 3.40pm there was a thunderous sound as the BBMF Lancaster approached from the South, it did three runs, banking hard circling the village.
"There was not a dry eye, it was so emotional."
All Saints Church at Offord Cluny opened the church for people to see the Pathfinder window and corner all day with an accompanying booklet put together by the 35 Squadron Research Group to explain the link with the church.
There was also a big raffle, fund-raising in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund, which raised £450.
Many travelled far and wide to be at the event, including John Horsburgh, Vice President of the Bomber Command Association in Sydney, Australia.
John's father flew with 35 Squadron at Graveley, and he flew over to the UK, especially for the day.
Juliet added: "Then, to make the day totally complete, Pathfinder veteran Kenneth Oatley, only 100 years young, came from Suffolk to be with us. He served as Navigator with 627 Squadron at Woodhall Spa.
"He signed autographs and talked to people all day. What stamina and great sense of humour!"