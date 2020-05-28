Residents asked to share memories and photos of RAF Alconbury for new project. The lone Tommy on The Club building for VE Day. Picture: URBANANDCIVIC Residents asked to share memories and photos of RAF Alconbury for new project. The lone Tommy on The Club building for VE Day. Picture: URBANANDCIVIC

Heritage displays are set to form part of the new community hub and library that will form part of the newly-restored watch office on the site.

It was hoped the project would be opened by VE Day - but had to remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Master developer Urban&Civic is now asking people to search for pictures and share their stories from 75 years ago.

Rebecca Britton, communities and partnerships for Urban&Civic, said: “For a long time we have heard anecdotes from families around Alconbury Weald of the interaction with the old airfield.

“This included children waving off the aircraft to villagers rushing up to help after the May 1943 bomb explosion – which will be marked with a memorial at watch office green.

“We have loved the tales of romance from local tea dances and events, but we have no pictures or tales from VE Day and would love to use this opportunity when people are thinking and talking about it, to capture their memories.”

The project is the start of a wider commitment to pull together a social history of the airfield’s wartime role - from the early RAF satellite station, to the arrival of the Americans in 1943 and on through the Cold War.

Rebecca added: “The memories and stories from people have been fascinating, and we have recently started a heritage group with local partners to help inform our social history recording and future plans.”

A two-storey vinyl silhouette of Tommy the lone soldier has been put in place on The Club building while the UK and US flags were raised in tribute to those who served at the former airbase during the Second World War.

To get in touch with your stories or photos email alconbury@urbanandcivic.com, call 01480 413141 or search AlconburyWeald on social media.

You can also write to Rebecca Britton at Urban&Civic, The Club, The Boulevard, Alconbury Weald, Huntingdon, PE28 4XA.