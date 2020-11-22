Members of the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys have helped provide Black Cat Radio, in St Neots, with a new mixing desk to replace one that was old and unreliable.

This was achieved with the help of a grant which provided 60 per cent of the final cost and further donations from the St Neots Round Table and a private individual.

President of the Rotary club, Nigel Appleton recently handed over the new mixing desk and said: “We are delighted to help Black Cat Radio who have become a real asset to St Neots and it is pleasing to see how professionally it operates, hopefully our help will improve the service even more.”

Black Cat Radio presenter of‘The Full English Breakfast Show, Ste Greenall, said: “We were grateful to the Rotary club and the Round Table for enabling us to buy the first piece of new equipment without which it would have been very difficult to keep broadcasting through lockdown.”