Black Cat Radio is dishing out free FM Radios to people so they can keep in touch with what is happening in their local area and to request help if they need it.

Due to the latest Government advice on lock-down, the radio station, based in St Neots, is now broadcasting from 20 remote stations at the homes of volunteers.

Black Cat says it will need to raise at least £2,000 to be able to provide just 100-200 radios for people who are isolated from their community.

They have started up a Local Giving Page for people to donate and so far, they have raised £560.

Station director, Brian Dobson, said: “The speed the radio station turned this around is remarkable.

“A lady called Jeannette Smith posted on the St Neots Facebook page that she loves Black Cat Radio and wanted as many people to listen in.

“When she realised many people don’t have radios, she suggested a way could be found to collect old radios or raise money to buy new ones.”

Presenter, Ste Greenhall, said: “I made contact with Jeanette and we launched the appeal on the local website.

“With communities of people having to isolate over the coming weeks and months we want to provide an FM radio for them, so they can keep in touch with what is happening in their local area of St Neots, and to be able to request help when they need it.

“Others will be able to send messages of support via Black Cat Radio, and through the radios, isolated people will feel less vulnerable and alone.”

To find the just local giving page go to: https://localgiving.org/appeal/blackcatradios