A Day at the Races in Little Paxton to celebrate the Jubilee
Published: 11:46 AM June 5, 2022
- Credit: PETER HAGGER
A Day at the Races event was held in Little Paxton on Saturday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
There was a hobby horse race and St Neots Mayor, Cllr Ben Pitt attended the event on the QEII Playing Field.
The St Neots Army Cadets with their Hobby Horses at the races day.
Cake cutting by Deputy Lord Lt for Cambridgeshire, Lucy Pearson, she had Elizabeth Lack accompanying her to assist with the prize giving also in the picture is Parish Clerk Jenny Gellatly and the chairman and vice- chairman of the parish council. The cake was made by Little Paxton resident Angela Hoile.
There were hobby horse races and steeplechase.