A Day at the Races in Little Paxton to celebrate the Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:46 AM June 5, 2022
Deputy Lord Lt for Cambridgeshire Lucy Pearson and Elizabeth Lack at the cake cutting and prize-giving. 

Deputy Lord Lt for Cambridgeshire Lucy Pearson and Elizabeth Lack at the cake cutting and prize-giving.

A Day at the Races event was held in Little Paxton on Saturday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There was a hobby horse race and St Neots Mayor, Cllr Ben Pitt attended the event on the QEII Playing Field.

St Neots mayor, Cllr Ben Pitt took part in the hobby horse race.

St Neots mayor, Cllr Ben Pitt took part in the hobby horse race.

The St Neots Army Cadets with their Hobby Horses at the races day.

The St Neots Army Cadets at the ready for the Little Paxton hobby horse race.

The St Neots Army Cadets at the ready for the Little Paxton hobby horse race.

Cake cutting by Deputy Lord Lt for Cambridgeshire,  Lucy Pearson, she had Elizabeth Lack accompanying her to assist with the prize giving also in the picture is Parish Clerk Jenny Gellatly and the chairman and vice- chairman of the parish council. The cake was made by Little Paxton resident Angela Hoile.

A jubilee cake was made by Little Paxton resident Angela Hoile.

A jubilee cake was made by Little Paxton resident Angela Hoile.

There were hobby horse races and steeplechase. 

Children took part in hobby horse races on the Queen Elizabeth Field in Little Paxton.

Children took part in hobby horse races on the Queen Elizabeth Field in Little Paxton.




