The Year 1 children had a socially-distance, nursery-time version of the traditional story – in a well-ventilated hall with no audience and quiet singing.

Pupils practised the scenes in their classes were only brought together for the final rehearsal and filmed performance.

However, parents will still be able to enjoy their children’s efforts as the film footage will be made into a spectacular video by Alex Rankin, a past pupil who is now studying post production technology at Staffordshire University.

Headteacher Rae Lee said: “The children responded well to the unusual production and had a great time learning lines, singing nursery themed songs and simple dances.”

If your school managed to put together a nativity play or production or you were able to bring some Christmas cheer to the classroom and you would like to share, then please send The Hunts Post a photo. Email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.