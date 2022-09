Hundreds of residents are predicted to attend thanksgiving services across Cambridgeshire to reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Hundreds of residents will be able to reflect on the life of the Queen at a host of thanksgiving services from today (Friday).

The services will be a chance for residents to remember Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

In Fenland, a thanksgiving service conducted by the Reverend Andrew Smith will take place at St Peter’s Church in March at 4pm today.

Prayers, readers from John and Romans, hymns and the national anthem will feature at the event, to be attended by district councillors.

A spokesperson for Fenland Council said: “Everyone is welcome to attend the service, although seating inside the church is limited and will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Due to limited parking at the church, attendees arriving by car are advised to park at the nearby City Road car park.”

The service will be recorded and made available on Fenland Council’s website.

Floral tributes in memory of the Queen can also be laid at St Peter’s Church, as well as at the following churches in Fenland:

· Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, Chatteris

· St Andrew’s Church, Whittlesey

· St Mary’s Church, Whittlesey

· Church of St Peter and St Paul, Wisbech

Floral tributes have already been laid at churches across Cambridgeshire, including at St Peter's Church in March (pictured).

Evensong in commemoration and thanksgiving for the life of the Queen will take place at Ely Cathedral on Sunday, September 18.

Other thanksgiving and reflection services for the Queen will take place at the following churches:

Church of St Lawrence, Diddington – September 18 at 9.30am

Church of St Mary the Virgin, Houghton and Wyton – September 18 at 9.45am

Ely Cathedral - September 18 at 10.30am

St Andrew’s Church, Great Staughton – September 18 at 10.30am

Church of the Holy Trinity, Great Paxton – September 18 at 11am

St Mary Magdalene Parish Church, Hilton – September 18 at 2pm

Parish Church of St Mary the Virgin, Godmanchester – September 18 at 3pm

Church of St Mary Magdalene, Warboys – September 18 at 4pm

St Mary Magdalene Parish Church, Brampton – September 18 at 4pm

Church of St Leonard, Southoe – September 18 at 4pm

All Saints Church, Huntingdon – September 18 at 6pm

St James’ Church, Little Paxton – September 18 at 6pm

Church of St Margaret of Antioch, Hemingford Abbots – September 18 at 6pm

Perry Baptist Church – September 18 at 6pm

St Peter’s Church, Yaxley – September 18 at 6pm

Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, Chatteris - September 18 at 6pm

Parish Church of St George, Littleport - September 18 at 6pm

St Andrew's Church, Soham - September 18

St James’ Church, Hemingford Grey – September 21 at 10.30am

A one-minute silence will be held at 8pm on September 18, the night before the Queen’s funeral.