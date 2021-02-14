Published: 11:00 AM February 14, 2021 Updated: 8:25 AM February 15, 2021

The White Lion Pub in Bury is serving take-away meals in lockdown. - Credit: ARCHANT

The quaint little village of Bury holds a primary school, a village pub, a church, a cake shop, and even a crochet shop.

Hook and Stitch, a crochet business, owned by Claire Thawait who lives in Bury, describes the village as very small with few amenities.

Claire creates and sells hats and scarfs and also owns a shop in Ramsey, which is currently closed due to the current Covid-19 lockdown.

Claire said: “I have actually sold quite a few hats and scarfs within the pandemic lockdown, they seem to be very popular.”

Another little gem in the village is the shop called Bury Cakes and Pies which sells fresh cakes.

The village pub is called The White Lion. The pub is still currently providing take-aways meals to customers in the pandemic lockdown.

Landlord of the White Lion, Chris Boon, has described the village as very family orientated.

Chris said: “We have a lovely play area at the back of our pub for children and when the pub was open, we were one of the busiest in the area.

“We had a steady flow of customers, but due to the Covid-19 restrictions we have remained closed at the moment.

“We still serve a large amount of takeaways to people in the village on a Sunday.”





Village Notes: The Church of the Holy Cross

The church of Holy Cross in Warboys Road was built with rubble from Barnack stone dressings and the roofs are covered with slates and tiles. It consists of a chancel, nave, north aisle, west tower and there was formerly a western chapel.

An early 12th Century church stood on the site and probably consisted only of a chancel and nave; the east and west walls of the nave of this church survive.

In the early 13th Century, the north aisle with its nave arcade was added and in the middle of the same century the western tower was built.

Possibly owing to defects in the foundations, the north wall of the north aisle was rebuilt in the 14th Century. About 1400, considerable alterations were again made, the chancel and south wall of the nave were rebuilt and new windows inserted in the north aisle.

Towards the end of the 15th Century, the large chapel west of the tower was built, possibly as a Lady Chapel. The chancel was shortened by about 13 ft., probably in the 16th Century, as can be seen by the remains of two windows at the eastern angles of the church. The porch was built and the church restored in 1889.