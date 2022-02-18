Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Puppy brings 'joy and happiness' to residents at a St Neots care home

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:00 AM February 18, 2022
Anita, a resident at Nelson Lodge care home in St Neots, petting Amber the Cavapoo - a King Charles Cavalier-Poodle cross.

Anita, a resident at Nelson Lodge care home in St Neots, petting Amber the Cavapoo - a King Charles Cavalier-Poodle cross. - Credit: Anchor

Resident's at the Nelson Lodge care home, in St Neots, have been making friends with a 13-week-old puppy called Amber.

Amber the Cavapoo regularly comes to the care home with her owner, Anchor home administrator Gillian Hillyard, and immediately gets to work brightening the day of everyone she meets by cuddling up to residents and playing in the garden.

Amber greeted one of the Nelson Lodge care home residents in St Neots with a hand lick.

Amber greeted one of the Nelson Lodge care home residents in St Neots with a hand lick. - Credit: Anchor

Manager of Nelson Lodge, Sean Mccloskey, said: "Pets like Amber are a real benefit to our residents and all older people.

"Studies have shown that the health of our residents improves when they interact with pets. They can play with them, cuddle them and help them open up more than they feel they can with other people.”

A care home resident at Nelson Lodge in St Neots sharing cuddles with Amber.

A care home resident at Nelson Lodge in St Neots sharing cuddles with Amber. - Credit: Anchor

Resident Anita Robson, 85, said: "Seeing Amber means so much to me. Amber is such a lovely dog, as are all the lovely creatures who come to visit us at Anchor’s Nelson Lodge care home.

"Pets really do make the world a brighter place, and it’s truly wonderful that not only do we have Amber to entertain us but also that residents are allowed to move in with our pets as well!”


Pets
St Neots News

