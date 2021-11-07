News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots pupils take part in national poetry reading event

person

Julian Makey

Published: 11:44 AM November 7, 2021
Pupils celebrate National Poetry Day

Pupils at Middlefield Primary Academy getting to grips with poetry in a variety of locations - Credit: MIDDLEFIELD SCHOOL

Pupils at Middlefield Primary Academy , in Eynesbury, St Neots,  have been learning about the power of poetry.

They have been taking part in the annual National Poetry Day event which had ‘choice’ as its theme this year.

Children at Middlefield Primary School took part in a poetry reading event.

Children at Middlefield Primary School took part in a poetry reading event. - Credit: MIDDLEFIELD PRIMARY

Middlefield pupils enjoyed finding new places to read.

Middlefield pupils enjoyed finding new places to read. - Credit: MIDDLEFIELD PRIMARY

They were challenged to find a variety of unusual places around the school to enjoy poems in the event entitled Read Anywhere Readathon.

A spokesman for the school said: “The children and staff were sponsored to find five different creative and imaginative places to read around the school site at regular intervals throughout the day.

“The staff room, trim trail and head’s office seemed to be popular. We even sneakily read in each other’s classrooms. The aims were to celebrate reading for pleasure and raise money to buy more fabulous books for the children to enjoy.”

You may also want to watch:

National Poetry Day is designed to help people discover and share poetry in an annual celebration which encourages everyone to take part and develop a love of language.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke junction to be reviewed
  2. 2 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
  3. 3 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  1. 4 Huntingdon cyclist named after fatal crash
  2. 5 Man charged in connection with Cambridgeshire drug dealing offences
  3. 6 Cyclist killed in crash on Sapley Road near Huntingdon
  4. 7 Six of the Best Reader Photos of the Week
  5. 8 Amazing photographs of Huntingdon from the air
  6. 9 Councillor Mike Shellens wins Huntingdon by-election
  7. 10 Were you part of the 1983 football team?
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency Services at the scene of crash on Hinchingbrooke Park Road. 

Cambs Live

Woman injured in crash which has blocked Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A 60-year-old has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court. 

Drunk driver crashes into ditch after being more than three times over...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades Cambridge

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Audi and lorry collision on the A14 at Ellington on November 1. 

Cambs Live

A14 lorry and Audi crash leaves passengers 'very shook up'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon