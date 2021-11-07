St Neots pupils take part in national poetry reading event

Pupils at Middlefield Primary Academy getting to grips with poetry in a variety of locations - Credit: MIDDLEFIELD SCHOOL

Pupils at Middlefield Primary Academy , in Eynesbury, St Neots, have been learning about the power of poetry.

They have been taking part in the annual National Poetry Day event which had ‘choice’ as its theme this year.

Children at Middlefield Primary School took part in a poetry reading event. - Credit: MIDDLEFIELD PRIMARY

Middlefield pupils enjoyed finding new places to read. - Credit: MIDDLEFIELD PRIMARY

They were challenged to find a variety of unusual places around the school to enjoy poems in the event entitled Read Anywhere Readathon.

A spokesman for the school said: “The children and staff were sponsored to find five different creative and imaginative places to read around the school site at regular intervals throughout the day.

“The staff room, trim trail and head’s office seemed to be popular. We even sneakily read in each other’s classrooms. The aims were to celebrate reading for pleasure and raise money to buy more fabulous books for the children to enjoy.”

National Poetry Day is designed to help people discover and share poetry in an annual celebration which encourages everyone to take part and develop a love of language.