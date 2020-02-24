Pupils at Brampton Village Primary School are getting into the swing of things having started a six-week course of golf lessons.

Housebuilder CALA Homes have teamed up with neighbouring Brampton Park Golf Club to offer a course of golf lessons to pupils at Brampton Village Primary School.

The lessons, which started in January and will run throughout February, are being led by professional golf coaches from the local club. The children, aged eight to 11, will undertake different activities each week to develop their golfing skills including how to correctly stand and hold a golf club, how to putt, and how to hit a golf ball at an intended target in a safe, controlled environment.

Peter Allen, headteacher at Brampton Village Primary School, said: "We are extremely grateful to both CALA Homes and Brampton Park Golf Club for giving the children this opportunity. We look forward to seeing the new skills that the children learn, and how they adapt them to future activities."