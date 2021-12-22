News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Trees planted at school in Brampton to help 'improve environment'

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 8:44 AM December 22, 2021
Left to right: Brampton School Head Mr Allan, Abi, Grace, Zane, Olivia, Jacob , Vhari Russell, Jen Rich

Left to right: Brampton School head Mr Allan, Abi, Grace, Zane, Olivia, Jacob , Vhari Russell, Jen Rich - Credit: Brampton School

Green-fingered pupils helped plant six trees in Brampton to improve the environment for local communities. 

Brampton School took part in the ceremony last week with the help of the headteacher and charity Creating Nature’s Corridors. 

The charity, set up by Vhari Russell, owner of Brampton’s The Food Marketing Experts, aims to plant more than 10,000 trees or hedges across the UK every year. 

Vhari set up the charity in memory of her late brother, a former carpenter who tragically died of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome in 2018, aged just 37. 

Creating Nature’s Corridors say they are “on a journey to rewild corridors of land in the UK, to encourage biodiversity and carbon capture as well as creating an improved living environment for local communities”. 

Children at the school were keen to help dig and plant the trees and wore comfy, warm clothes and shoes.

Huntingdon News

