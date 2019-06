Pupils at Brington Primary School made a racing car. Picture: ARCHANT Pupils at Brington Primary School made a racing car. Picture: ARCHANT

The electric racing car is taking shape and will be ready for racing early next month.

Children from Year 4, 5 and 6 have been building a greenpower electric kit car as part of their sustainability topic, which has been looking at alternative and green sources of power. The car is almost complete and will race against other kit cars from schools around East Anglia at a race meeting on July 6.

"They have been helped by a fantastic band of parents, all with links to the motor industry," said head teacher Mark Farrell.

"This is only the latest in an amazing series of design and technology, science, topic and literacy lessons. As well as building the car, Eagles class has hosted designers from the world-conquering Formula One Mercedes, who brought Lewis Hamilton's £10,000 race suit and a plethora of F1 gadgets to explore. The class has also met designers, mechanics and motor racing experts in the course of their sustainability topic."

On June 29, pupils were able to explore a Mustang 'muscle car' on show at the school and the editor of motoring magazine Octane, David Lillywhite, was also at the school to host a masterclass in motoring journalism and share some of his high-speed experiences with the children.