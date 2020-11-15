Staff and pupils at Crosshall Infants school took part in CiN activities on November 13. Staff and pupils at Crosshall Infants school took part in CiN activities on November 13.

At the infant school, pupils took part in a Joe Wicks workout and children from the nursery came to school dressed in rainbow colours. Parents also made donations to support the cause.

Staff joined in, wearing some amazing outfits and the kitchen team baked Pudsey cakes as part of the lunchtime menu.

“We have tried hard to make this event special for the children despite Pudsey not actually being able to visit us as he did last year. We simply have to adapt and be creative for the children,” said Vanessa Parker.

Over at the junior school, children took part in a Spotactular event by dressing up in something spotty and also wore odd socks as a precursor to Anti-Bullying Week next week, which the school is supporting. The kitchen team also made Pudsey Bear biscuits.

The junior school has raised more than £460 and this will split between Children in Need and the NSPCC.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful to see so many spots, Pudsey ears and huge smiles across the school,” said Arty Speroni from the school.

