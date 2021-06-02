Published: 10:00 AM June 2, 2021

It’s time to decide where to watch the UEFA Euros 2021 – and after it was delayed by 12 months everyone is eager to support England with pals and a pint.

Most pubs and bars across Huntingdonshire have reopened their doors in recent weeks, with track-and-trace and social distancing measures in place.

The weather for June is forecast to see a “mini-heatwave" with football fans hoping that Gareth Southgate’s team can recreate the excitement of the 2018 World Cup.

Pubs that have a big screen will be showing all matches across the Euros from June 11 and special bookings for days when England play.

The Barley Mow, in Eaton Ford, will be showing the games with social distancing in place for the first two England games.

“We will be seeing how the restrictions change on June 21, but for the first two games, social distancing measures will be in place,” they said.

“We hope to decorate the pub in the coming weeks to show our support for England.”

The Corner House in Market Square, St Neots, confirmed that they will be showing the Euros too, with various television screens. The bar is popular for showing a range of sporting events throughout the year.

Pubs to watch England play in the Euros 2021. - Credit: Google Earth

The Coach House, in St Neots High Street, will also be showing the games, but have advised that space will be limited inside.

On their website it states: "Wondering where the best place is to watch the rescheduled Euro 2021 tournament this summer? Look no further than your home of pub sport.

"Whether it’s the atmosphere, ales, or awesome tables in front of the action, nowhere does pub football quite like Greene King. If you're ready to secure the best Euro 2021 seats in the house then book your table online now."

Pubs to watch England play in the Euros 2021. - Credit: Google Earth

There will be up to three matches a day, so booking is advised as soon as possible to enjoy the action on the 2pm, 5pm or 8pm kick off.

The Black Bull, in Godmanchester, also havs plans in place to show matches on their screens and The Vine, in Buckden, will be cheering on England from their cosy village setting.