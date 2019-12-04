As part of the campaign the police are promoting the 'I'm DES' scheme where participating venues give free draught soft drinks to designated drivers.

The initiative, led by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership (CPRSP), will aim to reduce the number of road traffic collisions caused by drink driving during the festive period.

A total of 46 venues in Cambridgeshire have signed up to the scheme this year - more than triple the number of venues compared to last year.

To participate in the scheme, which runs throughout December, people need to let staff in participating venues know they are the designated driver and ask for an 'I'm DES' wristband from a member of staff.

The venue's involved are:

- The Eltisley, Eltisley, St Neots

- The Greystones, Sawtry, Huntingdon

- The Pig N Falcon, St Neots

- The Axe and Compass, Hemingford Abbots, Huntingdon

- Samuel Pepys pub, Huntingdon

- The Lounge, St Ives

You may also want to watch:

- Cromwells, Huntingdon

Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "We're pleased to see so many pubs and venues supporting the 'I'm DES' campaign this year.

"We would encourage people to take advantage of the scheme and help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone.

"Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. We advise if you're drinking, even if you have just one drink, arrange another way of getting home."

Jon added that it takes a lot longer than most people think for alcohol to pass through the body and because of this, there is a real risk people who would not dream of driving after drinking may still be unknowingly over the limit the morning after.

He said: "This includes people going about their everyday activities such as driving to work, doing the school run, popping to the shops or going to see friends.

"Please do not gamble with your life and be aware of the danger you pose by getting behind the wheel while under the influence. It's really not worth the risk."

To enforce the campaign, officers across the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) will be conducting additional stop-checks throughout December to combat drink and drug drivers.

Ray Bisby, acting Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership, said: "Christmas is a very important and busy time of year where we all get together to catch up and celebrate the festive season.

"We want to ensure people across the county are able to enjoy their festive celebrations safely and think about how they are getting home without putting themselves or others at risk. Be sure to choose a designated driver and, if you are that designated driver, let the bar staff know to claim a wristband and free draught soft drinks.

"These simple actions can help keep Cambridgeshire's roads safe during the festive season."

Officers are also urging members of the public to report drink or drug driving via the dedicated, confidential hotline.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives people the chance to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving