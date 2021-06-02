Published: 10:00 AM June 2, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 starts on June 11 to Sunday July 11 and pubs across Huntingdonshire have been gearing up for punters to come in and enjoy watching the games.

The Haywain in St Ives have displayed numerous flags inside their pub and are really looking forward, to welcoming customers to come in and watch the matches.

The Haywain is owned by Mitchells and Butler, a pub chain in the UK.

Steve Lowe, the landlord of the Haywain. - Credit: Archant

Steve Lowe, has been the landlord of The Haywain for 11 years and he told us: "We will be showing all the games. We have got eight screens and outside televisions.

“Although availability for the first few games is limited due to the current restrictions, we are feeling very confident about welcoming punters back into the pub, we are as confident as we were last year.

You may also want to watch:

“The Euros is obviously a different concept this year, in terms of atmosphere, as there are Covid rules in place.

England Flag and Television screen in The Haywain - Credit: Archant

“So it will be challenging but we will make sure we make it a safe and enjoyable environment, which we always do so that people can still enjoy the games.

“Of course, sticking to all the restrictions, I think everyone will try and experience the sort of experiences they have had before."

The flags at the Haywain in St Ives - Credit: Archant

The Haywain has two screens outside and a seating area accommodating 70 people.

They are fully booked on the day of the first game and are expecting many customers.

On previous occasions they would have a barbecue in the garden, however, they have made the decision not to because of Covid restrictions.

The Haywain will still be serving food, to book a table contact: 01480 301519 or visit their website: sizzlingpubs.co.uk

Seven Wives pub in St Ives - Credit: Brandon Bent

The Seven Wives pub in St Ives is also gearing up for punters to come and watch the games.

Brandon Bent, the landlord of The Seven Wives said: “OAPs are welcome to sit inside but for the games we are only opening outside.

"We will have six television screens and one jumbo screen for people to come and watch the games.

“We have Pig-cassos, who are residents here now, were we have transformed a double garage outside into a working kitchen, which will provide food for people if they would like to eat.

“It is a good set up at the minute and we can seat 300 outside and we are fully booked for June 13 and June 18 and in the last game we still have some bookings left for that."

Brandon is also going to try and do themed menus for whichever country is playing on a particular night, I.e. Italian food for Italy.

They also planning to have live music on the opening game on Sunday, June 13 with a band called Stardust and Lady Stardust and they will do a three-hour performance after the game.

To book a table at the Seven Wives Pub contact: 01480 462180 or their website www.sevenwivesstives.co.uk

The Three Horsehoes in Houghton have bunting displayed at the front of their pub. - Credit: Archant

The Three Horseshoes in Houghton are also happy to welcome people to watch the games.

Landlady Cathy Harrow said: “We will be showing the games on TV and we have a beer garden where people can come and have a drink."

To contact call: 01480 462410

The Three Horseshoes in Graveley is also ready for kick-off and landlady Cathy Harris, said: “We have a large screen television screen which is under our pergola and we will be showing all the games.

“We are expecting punters to come in and we have one screen inside and outside."

To contact call: 01480 700320.

The Three Horseshoes in Graveley. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Vine, in Buckden are also looking forward to welcoming customers through the door.

Landlady Sue McGrath said: “We have an outside screen which will have a projector in the garden, because we have quite a large beer garden here.

“We have also got a projector inside, our back wall will be completely football and our two screens as well, in other parts of the pub.

“So there will be full coverage for everyone to watch, I may put on a special burger deal from our menu.

“We are launching a new menu and we are thinking of having a themed menu for the games.”

To book a table call: 01480 810367