The Government announced this morning (November 26) that the second lockdown will finish and Huntingdonshire and Cambridgeshire will enter Tier Two on December 2. Pubs, bars and restaurants can reopen if they serve a substantial meal and will be table service only, with a maximum of six people on one table.

Alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal and venues should close by 11pm, taking last orders at 10pm.

Landlady Hayley Ferguson, of The Seven Wives Pub, in St Ives, said she was thankful to be reopening again.

Hayley said: “I am just trying to see the positives in this situation that we can reopen and welcome customers back in. I am worried about the other pubs in St Ives that can’t reopen, because they don’t serve food, me and the landlord Brandon are looking into how we may be able to help two other pubs we know need help.

Hayley said customers will have to book a table before coming and it will be table service only. There will be a maximum limit on how many people can be inside the pub on allocated tables.

Hayley says she feels sorry for the older generation who may want to just come in and have a pint, she said: “I feel sorry for customers who just want to come in and have a pint as they will have to buy food if they want to have a drink.”

The pub will carry on serving take-aways and have already had people enquiring about Christmas Day.

Gyms, pools, and leisure facilities can also reopen with certain rules in place.

Huntingdonshire District Council’s One Leisure centres have announced that they are reopening on December 2.

They are asking people to wear face coverings whilst they are moving around inside.

Social distancing guidelines will still be in place and Leo’s Funzone, their Pure Heat Experience Suites (sauna) and String Pins bowling and creches will remain closed.

There will be a maximum capacity on how many people can enter the gym at any one time.