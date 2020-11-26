News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Pub’s relief at being able to reopen

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:51 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 7:28 PM December 14, 2020
The Seven Wives pub PICTURE: Brandon Bent

The Seven Wives pub PICTURE: Brandon Bent - Credit: Brandon Bent

The Hunts Post has been gathering reaction from some local businesses in Huntingdonshire in response to the area entering Tier Two lockdown retrictions next week.

The Government announced this morning (November 26) that the second lockdown will finish and Huntingdonshire and Cambridgeshire will enter Tier Two on December 2. Pubs, bars and restaurants can reopen if they serve a substantial meal and will be table service only, with a maximum of six people on one table.

Alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal and venues should close by 11pm, taking last orders at 10pm.

Landlady Hayley Ferguson, of The Seven Wives Pub, in St Ives, said she was thankful to be reopening again.

Hayley said: “I am just trying to see the positives in this situation that we can reopen and welcome customers back in. I am worried about the other pubs in St Ives that can’t reopen, because they don’t serve food, me and the landlord Brandon are looking into how we may be able to help two other pubs we know need help.

You may also want to watch:

Hayley said customers will have to book a table before coming and it will be table service only. There will be a maximum limit on how many people can be inside the pub on allocated tables.

Hayley says she feels sorry for the older generation who may want to just come in and have a pint, she said: “I feel sorry for customers who just want to come in and have a pint as they will have to buy food if they want to have a drink.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  2. 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
  3. 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  1. 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
  3. 6 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
  4. 7 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
  5. 8 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
  7. 10 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown

The pub will carry on serving take-aways and have already had people enquiring about Christmas Day.

Gyms, pools, and leisure facilities can also reopen with certain rules in place.

Huntingdonshire District Council’s One Leisure centres have announced that they are reopening on December 2.

They are asking people to wear face coverings whilst they are moving around inside.

Social distancing guidelines will still be in place and Leo’s Funzone, their Pure Heat Experience Suites (sauna) and String Pins bowling and creches will remain closed.

There will be a maximum capacity on how many people can enter the gym at any one time.

Labour’s mayoral candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, has given his view of the area being designated Tier 2 after the end of the current lockdown on December 2.

He said: “It’s not the best news to enter the festive period with, but sadly shows we still have a way to go before we get this deadly virus under control. I hope that we can all continue our bit to stop the spread of Covid and most importantly all stay safe.

“I feel for all the local businesses which are continuing to struggle to keep their heads above water at this difficult time.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus