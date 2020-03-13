The event, back for its 18th year, is expected to attract 50 pubs and clubs from across Huntingdonshire who will all compete at the same time, across the length and breadth of the district.

This year, the event will feature three new entrants and anyone wishing to take part is encouraged to visit their local.

The quiz starts at 7.45pm and the whole pub competes as one team, all at the same time. Last year, the quiz was won by the Axe and Compass in Hemmingford Abbots. There are team prizes to be won and cheques for the winning pub's selected charities.

Those taking part are: Manor Inn (Alconbury), The White Swan (Bluntisham), Cricket club (Buckworth), The Honest John and The Ship (Chatteris), White Swan (Connington), The Black Horse (Dry Drayton), The White Horse, and The George and Dragon (Eaton Socon), The Mermaid (Ellington), King William IV and The Duchess (Fenstanton), The Trout Inn (Grafham), The Three Horseshoes (Graveley), The Bell Inn (Great Paxton), Snooty Tavern (Great Staughton), Royal Oak (Hail Weston), King of the Belgians (Hartford), Axe and Compass (Hemingford Abbots), Prince of Wales (Hilton), Three Horseshoes (Houghton), Market Inn -Samuel Pepys Diary Rooms, The George Hotel, The Olmo Lounge (Huntingdon), Green Man (Leighton Bromswold), St Johns Arms (Melchbourne), Swan Inn (Old Weston), Adminra Vernon (Over), Lakeside Lodge - The Mad Cat (Pidley), Jolly Sailor - The Angel (Ramsey), The George (Ramsey Forty Foot), Greystones (Sawtry), Rose and Crown (Somersham), Conservative Club (Sutton), Floods Tavern; Seven Wives; White Hart - The Haywain - Slepe Hall Hotel (St Ives), Hyde Park (St Neots), The White Horse (Swavesey), The White Horse (Tilbrook), Three Compasses (Upper Dean), The Royal Oak (Warboys) and The Three Horseshoes (Wistow).