At this uncertain time for cafes, pubs, and restaurants, they are trying to do what they can to sustain their businesses, as well helping the residents in the local community.

The Three Tuns in Fen Drayton are offering a takeaway menu to collect from the pub between 5pm and 8pm on weekdays.

They can also deliver to residents who cannot come and collect, main dishes are £10 and £7.95 for over 70s.

They are also providing a Meat bag for £30 and a Vegetable bag for £10 for people who wish to still cook at home.

Owner of the Three Tuns Pub, Francis Barreto said: “We, as a community pub will remain fully operational until advised otherwise by the local authority.

“We have increased our cleaning procedures and are ensuring all touch points are being sanitised regularly.

“We would like to offer our assistance to our more elderly, less able customers and neighbours.

“We receive daily deliveries on most food items and would like to offer our assistance to any of our Fen Drayton residents who may not be able to get out and about at this worrying time, with delivering key items.”

Other pubs offering a takeaway service are The Duchess in Fenstanton and the Hare on the Green in Brampton.

The Duchess in Fenstanton offer a takeaway service with their menu at a reduced price, dishes range from £8 to £10 and will only deliver in special circumstances.

The Hare on the Green in Brampton are offering a takeaway service and are also putting boxes of food together.

Sam Toseland, the owner of Hare on the Green said: “Businesses must go on, we understand the stress and uncertainty that recent events has caused to our community and we want to do everything that we can to help.

“We have extended our takeaway options, we will be adding lots of different pasta dishes, roast chicken, roast fish, healthy food, including our desserts.

“We are going to extend all of our lunch menu, available for take away, all of our baguettes will be available and will be offering a delivery service.

“We have also got access to lots of fresh fruit and veg, toilet roll and household essentials.

“We will be doing boxes, these boxes will include salad, tomatoes, eggs, toilet rolls and household essentials, which will be ready to collect from the Hare on the Green.”

The Ambiance Café in St Neots and The Welcome Chinese restaurant in St Ives are also offering a delivery service.

Ambiance Café in St Neots are providing deliveries for breakfasts, lunches and dinners, they said: “Hope everyone is well and keeping safe, we can deliver breakfast/lunches/dinners if necessary, for those that can’t come out.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the premises as clean as possible following Government Guidelines.”

Cafes that have decided to close are The Grand Piano Café in Godmanchester.