Published: 1:00 PM May 25, 2021

The joint winners of the chili wings eating contest at the food festival. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A street food festival held in St Neots on Sunday saw an incredible turn-out and the public have been thanked for their support.

The chilli wings eating contest. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The event, on St Neots Market Square, was organised by St Neots Town Council (SNTC) and supported by St Neots businesses Bohemia and Shifties.

"The turnout was incredible and the support shown by everyone who showed up blew us away, the atmosphere and buzz throughout the day was what we hoped for," said a spokesperson for SNTC.

Visitors to the festival could enjoy cocktails. - Credit: HUNTS POST

"It was a fantastic event that showed just what an amazing place this town can be. With such high demand for all the epic goods this town and our event had to offer, we had to restrict numbers to adhere to COVID safety measures and we thank everyone who supported those efforts."

There was a huge selection of food at the street food festival. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The organising team will be sitting down this week to gather feedback and may make changes ahead of any future events, including finding a new venue.

Carly Harvey held a zumba class with some young volunteers. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The event was organised to welcome the community back to the town centre, benefit surrounding businesses and support the re-opening of the hospitality industry, which has been particularly hard hit by the forced business closures over the past year.

St Neots Town Council hopes to organise another event. - Credit: HUNTS POST







