There is a surge of people living in pain as the nation struggles to pay for dental care amid the mass culling of NHS dentists in England - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

No access to NHS dentistry in Huntingdonshire and Peterborough has led to some residents being forced to pull their own teeth and fillings our or drive hundreds of miles to compensate for the lack of provision.

Readers of the Hunts Post and Peterborough Matters have shared their stories with us, highlighting the impact that the lack of NHS dentists and available appointments is having on their lives.

Samantha Holmes from St Ives said that after she was "chucked" off her old dentist's books, she has been unable to get on a waiting list and find an appointment and is unable to afford private treatment.

"Due to my medical illness, my teeth are crumbling away, and I’m in so much pain.

"I went to the emergency dentist, and they gave me a temporary filling on one tooth even though there was many teeth in pain, with the answer of 'this will have to do until you find a dentist', which is impossible."

Samantha has been diagnosed with Lupus, a condition which affects the immune system, and she fears if she were to get a tooth infection, her condition could make an infection much worse.

"I’ve tried to find one and even looked up to 60 miles away, and nothing. I even did my own DIY filling to try and help the pain, but it hasn’t done anything...I just have to sit here in pain."

The latest NHS dental figures from the BDA for 2021/22 illustrated that in Cambridgeshire, the number of adults and children who had not seen an NHS dentist had increased by more than 10 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Robin Newman moved to Huntingdon four years ago but has been unable to register with any dentist in the town and cannot afford private dental insurance.

Robin said: "I have not had my teeth checked for four years now, but I am lucky at the moment that I clean my teeth every day.

"I pray every day to make sure my teeth are not broken or chipped."

Commenting on one of our Facebook appeals, user Francis Lillis shared Robin and Samantha's frustrations and said: “Between Ely and St Ives, I have not found one single NHS dentist.

“I go to the surgery personally, and the body language from receptionists is very interesting.

“You lose eye contact immediately and get a practiced monologue on how they just can't take on NHS patients.”

Simon Brignell, the founder of the campaign group Toothless in Huntingdon, said that five dentists in Huntingdonshire have completely closed their doors to NHS patients since November 2021.

The lack of provision and access also stretches to Peterborough, where according to the website Dental Choices, no NHS dentists are accepting new patients in the area.

Commenting on Peterborough Matters Facebook appeal, user James Morgan said: "I've lived in Peterborough for nine years and still haven't found an NHS dentist anywhere near.

"I go back to my dentist in London whenever I need treatment."

Another user Jake Slater added: "I got me and my lad in an NHS dentist two weeks ago and got an appointment in December... it's in Leicester."

Since starting our research into the lack of NHS dentists in Huntingdonshire, a dental nurse from Cambridgeshire who has worked in the industry for 22 years has provided us with an insight into what is really going on.

They said: “Dentists would be happy to see more NHS patients if they just had the funding to do so.

“Little or no funding means dentists cannot see a never-ending number of patients unless costs are covered by patients paying privately.”

They added: “If people want to see change, then they need to take it straight to their local MP or local primary care trust instead of blaming those already stretched to their limits.

“We, as dedicated NHS dental workers want it to change too.

“We need to really highlight the struggle is not just for the patients who are unable to find NHS dental care but also the dedicated, hardworking dental staff who are also trying their best every single day.”

