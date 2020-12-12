News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

iDrive Transport LTD

Published: 12:00 PM December 12, 2020    Updated: 11:20 AM December 16, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

iDrive Transport LTD of 2 Archers Court, Huntingdon PE29 6XG is applying for a licence to use Grove Ln, Ellington, Huntingdon PE28 ODA as an operating centre for 30 goods vehicles and 30 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus