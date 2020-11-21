Published: 12:00 PM November 21, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020

HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A428 BLACK CAT TO CAXTON GIBBET IMPROVEMENTS SCHEME

NOTICE PUBLICISING A PROPOSED APPLICATION FOR A DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER

HIGHWAYS ENGLAND COMPANY LIMITED of Bridge House, 1 Walnut Tree Close, Guildford, GU1 4LZ (the Applicant) proposes to make an application (the Application) under Section 37 of the Planning Act 2008 to the Secretary of State for Transport for a Development Consent Order.

The Application is for the proposed A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements scheme (the Scheme) and is located between the Black Cat roundabout (Bedfordshire) and Caxton Gibbet (Cambridgeshire) and is a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) under Sections 14, 20 and 22 of the Planning Act 2008. The Scheme will upgrade the route between the Black Cat roundabout and Caxton Gibbet. It includes the construction of a new two-lane dual carriageway between the Black Cat roundabout and Caxton Gibbet junction. The Scheme will also replace Black Cat roundabout with a new three-tier junction. The existing A428 between St Neots and Caxton Gibbet will be de-trunked and retained for local traffic, public transport and walkers, cyclists and horse-riders. Consultation on the Scheme was publicised under the Planning Act 2008 in June/July 2019 with further publicity in June/July 2020. Full details and a summary of the Scheme can be found at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/ a428.

The Scheme proposals include changes to a number of existing utilities. This includes the diversion of a high pressure gas pipeline operated by Cadent Gas Limited which runs parallel to the East Coast Main Line east of the River Great Ouse in Tempsford, Central Bedfordshire (the Diversion). To the extent that the Diversion satisfies the criteria to be considered an NSIP under section 20 of the Planning Act 2008, the Diversion will be treated as an NSIP in its own right.

Even though the Diversion may be treated an NSIP in its own right, as it is part of the Scheme it will form part of the Scheme application for development consent which will be made by Highways England to the Secretary of State for Transport. To the extent the Diversion is an NSIP in its own right it would also be considered against the relevant energy National Policy Statements.

As a result of the potential change in status and extent of the Diversion, we are now undertaking supplementary consultation on the area of the Scheme affected by the Diversion only.

The Scheme is an Environmental Impact Assessment development, as defined by The Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017. An Environmental Statement will be submitted as part of the Application. A Preliminary Environmental Information (PEI) Report was prepared for the statutory consultation undertaken in June and July 2019 which identifies the diversion of utilities as one of the activities to be undertaken during construction of the Scheme. Archaeological remains have been identified in the location of the Diversion and this report will help you to understand the likely effects of the Scheme on the historic environment. The full report and a shorter, non-technical summary can be accessed on Highways England’s consultation hub at https://highwaysengland.citizenspace.com/he/a428-black-cat-to-caxton-gibbet-improvements/.

Consultation on the Diversion will take place from 11 November to 18 December 2020. Copies of a plan showing the location of the Diversion will be available online on the website for the Scheme free of charge from 11 November 2020 until at least 18 December 2020 at www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a428. Please follow the link to the Latest News to access the plan.

For a free printed copy please contact one of the following:

info@a428.co.uk

• FREEPOST, A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet

• 0300 123 5000

How to respond

Any person may comment on the Diversion or otherwise respond to this publicity. Responses must be received by 11.59pm on 18 December 2020. When providing your response, please include your name and address or, if you would prefer your comments to be anonymous, your postcode only. Please also confirm the nature of your interest in the Scheme. Please send your response to: • info@a428.co.uk • FREEPOST, A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet Responses must be received no later than 11:59pm on 18 December 2020. Highways England will consider and have due regard to all responses when developing the Application for a Development Consent Order once consultation has closed. Responses will form part of a Consultation Report that will be one of the factors taken into consideration by the Secretary of State when deciding whether the Application can be accepted for examination. Therefore, in providing any comment, it should be borne in mind that the substance of it may be communicated to others as part of the Consultation Report. If you would like further information about this notice, the consultation, consultation materials or the Diversion, please contact us by using one of the contact methods above.

DATED: Wednesday 18th November SIGNED: Lee Gallowway Highways England