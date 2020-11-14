News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
R&J TRANSPORT PVT LTD

Published: 12:00 PM November 14, 2020    Updated: 7:19 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Mr Jasbir Singh trading as R&J TRANSPORT PVT LTD, 186, Ampthill Road, Bedford, MK42 9PU is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at the operating centre at FIVE ACRE FARM, Needingworth Road, St Ives, PE27 4NB. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

