WB Power Services Limited

Published: 12:00 PM November 7, 2020    Updated: 7:15 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

WB Power Services Limited of Heanorgate Road, Heanorgate Industrial Estate, Heanor Derbyshire, DE75 7RJ is applying for a licence to use Unit 33 Roman Way Small Business Park, London Road, Godmanchester, Huntingdon, PE29 2LN as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 3 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

