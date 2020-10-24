News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
B’s Coffee Shop and Bistro

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is given that I, Alison Best has on the 9th October 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for B’s Coffee Shop and Bistro, 7 Kings Hedges, St Ives, PE273XS To supply alcohol and early evening dining till 9pm. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 5th November 2020. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.

