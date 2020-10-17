News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
MJ POWER LTD

Published: 11:00 AM October 17, 2020    Updated: 7:00 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

MARCIN JEDLICZKA trading as MJ POWER LTD of 282 Lincoln Road, Peterborough PE1 2ND is applying for a licence to use Allways Garage Services, Alconbury Airfield, Huntingdon PE28 4WX as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

