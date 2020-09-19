News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Section 27 Notice

Published: 11:00 AM September 19, 2020    Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

The Marshall Cavendish Pension and Life Assurance Scheme (“the Scheme”)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925, that any person that believes that he or she has a claim against, or entitlement to a pension or any benefit from, or interest in the Scheme is hereby required to send particulars in writing within two months of the date of this publication of his or her claim or entitlement (together with full name, present address, date of birth, National Insurance Number and the full name of the Scheme) to Mercer, Post Handling Centre, St James’s Tower, 7 Charlotte Street, Manchester, M1 4DZ and mark it for the attention of Lorraine Clarke. The Trustees will distribute the assets of the Scheme among the persons entitled to them having regard only to those persons of whose claims and entitlements they have notice, and will not be liable to any other person. Any individuals who have already been contacted on behalf of the Trustees about this matter should not respond to this notice as the Trustees already have details of their claims and entitlements. Mercer, for and on behalf of the Trustees of the Scheme.

