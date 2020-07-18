News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Published: 11:00 AM July 18, 2020    Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

JDS Concrete London Ltd of 352-354 Katherine Road, Forest Gate, London E7 8NW is applying for a licence to use Hales Farm, High Cross Lane, Little Canfield, Dunmow, Essex CM6 1TQ as an operating centre for 7 goods vehicels and 1 trailer. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

