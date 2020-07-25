News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Published: 11:00 AM July 25, 2020    Updated: 4:36 PM November 1, 2020
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Durman Transport Ltd of 123 Nene Road, Huntingdon PE29 1RE is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at Unit 14 Airfield Industrial Estate, Warboys, Cambridgeshire PE28 2SH. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

