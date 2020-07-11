News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

H Neves Ltd

Published: 11:00 AM July 11, 2020    Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Hugo Neves trading as H Neves Ltd of 87 Park Lane, Peterborough is applying for a licence to use Maritime Transport, Alconbury, Huntingdon PE28 4WD as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers and to use E & M Bacon Ltd, 64 Alconbury Hill, Alconbury, Huntingdon PE28 4JL as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hinchingbrooke planning to expand critical care as Covid cases rise

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Flood warnings issued as police receive multiple calls

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Godmanchester Rapist is jailed for 15 years

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Vaccine programme in St Ives and Warboys to start this week

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus