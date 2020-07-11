Published: 11:00 AM July 11, 2020 Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Hugo Neves trading as H Neves Ltd of 87 Park Lane, Peterborough is applying for a licence to use Maritime Transport, Alconbury, Huntingdon PE28 4WD as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers and to use E & M Bacon Ltd, 64 Alconbury Hill, Alconbury, Huntingdon PE28 4JL as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.