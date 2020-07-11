News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Request for information concerning ownership

Published: 11:00 AM July 11, 2020
Public Notice

Property Risk Inspection Ltd

Request for information concerning ownership of:-Re: Land Opposite to 125 High Street, Offord Cluny, St Neots, PE19 5RQ Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located opposite to 125 High street, Offord Cluny, St Neots, PE19 5RQ and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to 2 Park Way, Offord Cluny, St Neots, Cambridgshire, PE19 5RW. We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required. CONTACT: Craig Thomas INSURANCE SERVICES PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD 2 THE COURTYARDS PHOENIX SQUARE SEVERALLS PARK WYNCOLLS ROAD COLCHESTER ESSEX C04 9PE REF: 156556 TELEPHONE: 01206 224783

