GARRY SUTHERLAND
Published: 10:02 AM July 3, 2020 Updated: 4:36 PM November 1, 2020
Notice Pursuant to Section 82 of the Registration of Titles Act (RTA)
27 April, 2020
Lost Title Application No: 2239952
Office of Titles
WHEREAS the applicant(s) in the above stated application has/have declared that the following duplicate Certificate of Title has been lost, I HEREBY GIVE NOTICE that I intend to cancel the said Certificat of Title and issue a new one in duplicate fourteen days after the last publication of this advertisement
Volume: 1148
Folio: 860
Lot. No: 3
Place: Irwin
Parish: St. James
Registered proprietors(s): Garry George Sutherland
L. Dunbar Deputy Registrar of Titles
