GARRY SUTHERLAND

Published: 10:02 AM July 3, 2020 Updated: 4:36 PM November 1, 2020

Notice Pursuant to Section 82 of the Registration of Titles Act (RTA)

27 April, 2020

Lost Title Application No: 2239952

Office of Titles

WHEREAS the applicant(s) in the above stated application has/have declared that the following duplicate Certificate of Title has been lost, I HEREBY GIVE NOTICE that I intend to cancel the said Certificat of Title and issue a new one in duplicate fourteen days after the last publication of this advertisement

Volume: 1148

Folio: 860

Lot. No: 3

Place: Irwin

Parish: St. James

Registered proprietors(s): Garry George Sutherland

L. Dunbar Deputy Registrar of Titles