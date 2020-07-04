News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Published: 11:00 AM July 4, 2020    Updated: 4:37 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

David William Cornwell & Partners trading as Cornwell & Son of North Fen Farm Parkhall Road, Somersham Huntingdon PE28 3WD is applying for a licence to use North Fen Farm Warners Drove, Somersham, Huntingdon PE28 3WD as an operating centre for 7 goods vehicles and 10 trailers and to use MANCHETT’S TRANSPORT LTD HEATH RD, WARBOYS, HUNTINGDON PE28 2UU as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 10 trailers Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

