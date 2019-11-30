You may also want to watch:

Notice is given that PLATINUM RETAIL LIMITED has, on the 11th November 2019, applied to Huntingdonshire District Council, as the Licensing Authority, to vary the licence for the convenience store ancillary to the petrol filling station known as Kings Lane Garage located at Kings Lane, St. Neots, PE19 1JZ to increase the number of hours during which licensable activities (namely the supply of alcohol for consumption off the premises) can be carried out to 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 11th December 2019. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.