Notice is given that I, SAEDEH S. PIRAN have on the 13th November 2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the FORNO ROSSO, 19 Huntingdon Street, St, Neots, Cambs PE19 1BL for sale of alcohol for off sale Monday to Thursday 12.00-10.00pm, Friday & Saturday 12.00-10.30pm, Sunday 12.00-9.00pm. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 11th December 2019. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.