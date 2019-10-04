You may also want to watch:

Notice is given that I, THE MONTAGU WORKING MENS CLUB have on the 30th September 2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for vary the licence/certificate for the MONTAGUE WMC of 14 Hartford Road, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3QD by increase house of regulated entertainments 23.20 until 24.00, sale of alcohol 23.00 until 01.00. Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 28th October 2019 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.