DAPHNE DOREEN MARTIN DECEASED Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the aforementioned deceased, late of Field Lodge, London Road, St lves, Cambs who died on the 15/03/19 is required to send particulars thereof in writing to the undersigned Solicitors before the 27/08/19 after which date the estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice. Beacon Wealth Legal 3 The Sheep Market, St Ives, Cambs PE27 5AJ