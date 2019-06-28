DAPHNE DOREEN MARTIN

DECEASED

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons

having a claim against or an interest in the estate

of the aforementioned deceased, late of Field

Lodge, London Road, St lves, Cambs who died

on the 15/03/19 is required to send particulars

thereof in writing to the undersigned Solicitors

before the 27/08/19 after which date the estate

will be distributed having regard only to the claims

and interests of which they have had notice.

Beacon Wealth Legal

3 The Sheep Market, St Ives, Cambs PE27 5AJ