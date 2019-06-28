NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF

APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Alconbury Weald, Ermine Street,

Little Stukeley, PE28 4WX

I Give notice that Urban&Civic; (Alconbury) Ltd

For planning permission to: Vary conditions 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9,

10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24, 26 and 28 of Planning Permission

1201158OUT granting planning permission for up to 290,000

sqm of employment floor space, including data storage and

a materials recovery demonstration centre and up to 5,000

dwellings, including sheltered/extra care accommodation;a

mixed use hub and mixed use neighbourhood facilities,

including retail, commercial, leisure, health, place of worship

and community uses; non-residential institutions including

primary schools, nurseries, a secondary school and land

reserved for post 16 education provision; open spaces,

woodlands and sports provision; retention of listed buildings;

new vehicular access points from Ermine Street and the

A141, with other new non-vehicular access points; associated

infrastructure; reserve site for a railway station and ancillary

uses; and associated demolition and groundworks at

Alconbury Airfield Ermine Street Little Stukeley PE28 4WX

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make

representations about this application should write to the

Council at THE PLANNING DIVISION, PATHFINDER HOUSE,

ST MARY'S STREET, HUNTINGDON, PE29 3TN within 21 days

of publication of this Notice.

Signatory: Will Riley on behalf of Urban&Civic; (Alconbury) Ltd

Date: 26/06/2019

Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about

this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the

date of this notice.

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission

does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property,

unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement

or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of

planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect

agricultural tenants' security of tenure.