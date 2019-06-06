Proposed development at 36 Colnefields, Somersham, CAMBS, PE28 3DL. Take notice that application is being made by Mr Peter Ford

For planning permission to: Change of use from garage to C3 Dwelling Local Planning authority to whom the application is being submitted: Huntingdonshire

Local planning authority address: Pathfinder House, St Mary's Street, Huntingdon PE29 3TN Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mr Peter Ford

Date: 05-06-2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

'Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. 'Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.