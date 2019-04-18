Notice is given that we, The Food Doctor Cooking Catering & Training Company Limited, have on the 9th April 2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the relevant Licensing Authority for a new Premises Licence for: The Raj Mahal Indian Restaurant of 124-126 Main Street, Yaxley, Huntingdonshire, PE7 3LP for the Supply by Retail of Alcohol (for consumption on and off the premises) for the following times: Monday – Thursday 12 noon – 22.30, Friday – Saturday 12 noon – 23.00, Sunday 12 noon – 21.30 (in conjunction with ordering a table meal or takeaway only). Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by Tuesday 7th May 2019. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.